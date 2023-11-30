ESIC Released Group C Paramedical Exam Schedule; Exam On Dec 10 |

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), has declared the examination schedule to the post of Group C Paramedical Posts. The examination for the post of Group C Paramedical will be held on Sunday, December 10 from 8: 30 am to 10: 30 am.

"In continuation to the Advertisements dated 29.09.2023 for the post of Group C Paramedical Posts available on ESIC website https://www.esic.gov.in/recruitments, it is informed that the Online Computer based examination for Group C Paramedical Posts is scheduled to be held on 10.12.2023 (Sunday) (08:30 AM to 10:30 AM)," an ESIC notice read.

The most recent notice for the hiring of 1038 different paramedical staff members, such as audiometer technicians, dental mechanics, ECG technicians, junior radiographers, junior medical laboratory technologists, OT assistants, pharmacists (allopathic, Ayurvedic, and homeopathic), radiographers, social guides/workers, etc., was released by the ESIC Headquarters in New Delhi.

Starting on October 1, 2023, qualified applicants can submit an online application for the ESIC Paramedical Vacancy 2023 via the esic.gov.in website.

On September 29, 2023, the ESIC Paramedical Staff Notification 2023 is made available for the following regions: Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madya Pradesh, Maharashtra, NER Region, and so on.