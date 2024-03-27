 Ensure CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times: Delhi Govt To Medical Colleges
Delhi govt mandates functional CCTV cameras in medical colleges to ensure student safety and prevent harassment

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all its hospitals and medical colleges to ensure the CCTV cameras installed on their premises are functional at all times.

Issuing a circular on Tuesday, the Health Department called for necessary CCTV provisions to cover all relevant areas to ensure the safety and security of female students in all medical colleges.

Further, it has been instructed to ensure proper arrangement for the audio-video recording of viva of female students taken by male faculties at medical colleges within a week.

“Hospitals and Medical Colleges under GNCTD are hereby directed to ensure that all the CCTV cameras installed in the Hospitals/Medical Colleges are functioning all the time and video feeds are stored safely,” the circular stated.

Recently, a female student claimed that she was sexually harassed by a professor during her viva examination at a Delhi medical college in January this year.

