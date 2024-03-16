 PCMC: CCTV Cameras Found Inside Students' Washrooms In Pimpri's Jaihind High School
PCMC Education Officer Sangeeta Bhangar inspected the premises of the school and confirmed that CCTV cameras were indeed found at the entrance of the washrooms and near the washbasins inside. She also stated that the authorities instructed the school management to remove the cameras, and the process of removal commenced.

Ankita ApteUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

A controversy recently surrounded the prestigious Jaihind High School in Pimpri-Chinchwad after CCTV cameras were discovered inside the washrooms used by the students. The shocking incident was uncovered after the civic body found these cameras.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's education department became aware of the CCTV footage through a social media post by NCP Leader Rupali Thombare. See the post here:

Bangar also mentioned that the civic education department would investigate the matter and take appropriate action. She denied allegations that the school was being shielded by the PCMC.

Rani Tilokchandani, the officiating principal of the school, claimed that the CCTV cameras were installed after they received complaints of children fighting near the washbasins. There were also cases of switchboards and taps being stolen, glasses broken, etc., and installing the cameras was considered a preventive measure.

According to the school administration, 126 cameras were installed on the premises.

