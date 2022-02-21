Engineers dissatisfied over IRMS recruitment through Civil Services Examination

After the announcement by the Ministry of Railway that the Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group A through the Civil Services Examination-2022 instead of Engineering Services Examination(ESE), engineers have taken to social media to speak up against the decision.

"The Government (Department of Personnel & Training) has issued a Notification dated February 17, 2022, affecting the inclusion of the IRMS, Group 'A' in the list of Services for recruitment through the Civil Services Examination-2022," reads the official notification.

Engineering students are displeased with the decision and are concerned about recruitment. "There has been no recruiting in Indian railways' Class A services for the past two years, and now there are no openings for engineers in the IRMS," said Suraj Sharma in his tweet. (sic)

Most of them have started a debate on the social media platform Twitter, that the IRMS post requires engineers, not civil servants, creating hashtags like #JusticeForEngineers #IRMS_through_ESE

Engineers believe that for the IRMS post, technical skills and management are required. Vikram Gogarwal, an aspirant tweeted, "IRMS through CSE is totally dissatisfied decision. Engineers manage everything tech and management. IRMS is our right. Group A vacancy in railway is aimed so please conduct through ESE." (sic)

As per the notification, recruitment will be done through UPSC CSE and non-engineers will hold the post in Indian Railway Management Services. Vaibhav Singh wrote in his tweet, "IRMS will be recruited through CSE, after removal of more than 250 seats of Railway Group A post from ESE, it's really heart-wrenching & appalling when highly qualified & well deserving engineers are living with depression & distress." (sic)

