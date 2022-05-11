Engineering counselling to be held after NEET, says TN Minister

Counselling for Engineering seats in Tamil Nadu will be held after the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), state Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi said here on Wednesday.

He also said that the government will be conducting online counselling for engineering admissions this year also, adding that the higher education department officials will be holding a meeting regarding the specifications on coming Tuesday.

More felicitation centres would be arranged in schools and that he has had a discussion with school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi regarding the same, he said.

Several students are visiting browsing centres for online counselling and to stop the government from planning facilitation centres in schools.

The minister also said that the lateral entry of diploma students into engineering programmes has also been given a go-ahead to prevent the lapse of engineering seats in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:26 PM IST