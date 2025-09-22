EMRS Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For Over 7,200 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts; Check Vacancy Details & How To Apply

EMRS Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

EMRS Recruitment 2025: The Government of India has initiated a large-scale recruitment process for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) under the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS). The initiative is aimed at enhancing the educational infrastructure in tribal majority areas by recruiting qualified teaching and non-teaching personnel. Eligible and interested applicants can apply through the website emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Applications Open Till October 23

The online application procedure was open from October 19, 2025, and will be open until October 23, 2025. Applicants are instructed to go through the detailed notification prior to applying for Principal, PGT, TGT, and Hostel Warden posts.

Vacancy Details

7,267 vacancies will be filled:

-Post Graduate Teachers (PGT): 1,460

-Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT): 2,550

-TGT Regional Languages: 223

-Music, Art, PET & Librarians: 1,189

-Hostel Wardens: 635

Teaching positions cover topics such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Computer Science, etc.

Eligibility and Requirements

Applicants for TGT and PGT should possess relevant graduate or post-graduate level degrees coupled with a B.Ed qualification. Hostel wardens and other positions have different eligibility standards. Complete qualifications, age requirements, and application charges are posted in the official notice.

Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted based on a written test organised by NESTS. The test will be subject-based and test teaching aptitude.

Emphasis on Tribal Development

This hiring is one component of the government's overall strategy to spread modern education to tribal regions, providing residential schooling and improved learning opportunities for underprivileged students.

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- emrs.tribal.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link EMRS Recruitment 2025 application process

Step 3: Fill out the application process with the required details on the portal

Step 4: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the EMRS Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.