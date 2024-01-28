Educators Call for Government Regulation Of AI In Education: Report | ANI (Representative image)

Around 87.85 per cent of educators interviewed believe that the development and application of AI technologies should be monitored and regulated by the government, a report suggests.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is completely revolutionizing education. It's impact can be felt in every aspect of our lives, from our daily routines to the way industries operate.

"Over 87.85 per cent (educators) agree that the development and application of AI technologies should be monitored and regulated by the government, reflecting concerns about risks and ethical implications," TeamLease Edtech's report - Revolutionizing Classrooms: The Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education, said, according to a PTI report.

TeamLease Edtech's report titled Revolutionizing Classrooms: The Influence of Generative AI on the Future of Education is based on a study involving 6,313 educators, including those from primary and high schools, as well as college professors and other education experts nationwide.

The report highlighted a unanimous agreement on the possible dangers and moral implications linked to AI. The majority of educators feel that governmental supervision is important to guarantee the responsible and ethical development and utilization of AI technologies for the overall benefit of society.

The study revealed that a majority of educators in India are already utilizing AI tools for teaching and believe that AI is essential in preparing students for a future dominated by AI.

The report also found that a majority of educators recognize the potential of Generative AI in transforming learning experiences and personalized education. However, some educators expressed concerns about the potential reduction in human interaction, over-reliance on technology, and issues related to data privacy and the accuracy of information provided by AI systems.

