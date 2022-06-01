Education Ministry talks NEP 2020 at Gujarat conference

Dharmendra Pradhan |

Gujarat: The Ministry of Education informed on Tuesday that the National Education Ministers' Conference is being held in Gujarat from June 1 till June 2, 2022.

Deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with a focus on the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 are a part of the conference.

The conference invites the Education Ministers of States and Union Territories to participate. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Annapurna Devi, MoS Subhash Sarkar, and senior officials of the Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting.

The skilling in schools and digital initiatives like National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), etc., will be discussed too.

The Ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), and National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) on June 1, 2022.

