 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Education Ministry talks NEP 2020 at Gujarat conference

The skilling in schools and digital initiatives like National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), etc., will be discussed too

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Dharmendra Pradhan |

Gujarat: The Ministry of Education informed on Tuesday that the National Education Ministers' Conference is being held in Gujarat from June 1 till June 2, 2022.

Deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with a focus on the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 are a part of the conference.

The conference invites the Education Ministers of States and Union Territories to participate. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Annapurna Devi, MoS Subhash Sarkar, and senior officials of the Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting.

The skilling in schools and digital initiatives like National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), etc., will be discussed too.

The Ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), and National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) on June 1, 2022.

Read Also
NEP sees linguistic diversity as strength in inclusive development of nation: Tamil Nadu Governor
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationEducation Ministry talks NEP 2020 at Gujarat conference

RECENT STORIES

Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for 2nd stage of Ram temple construction

Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for 2nd stage of Ram temple construction

Watch Video: Here's how Rafael Nadal registered a remarkable victory over World No.1 Novak Djokovic...

Watch Video: Here's how Rafael Nadal registered a remarkable victory over World No.1 Novak Djokovic...

KK death news Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute for singer

KK death news Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute for singer

Mumbai: Latest Updates - GRP to register FIRs against trespassers killed while crossing railway...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - GRP to register FIRs against trespassers killed while crossing railway...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt bans sale of liquor near Ram temple complex

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt bans sale of liquor near Ram temple complex