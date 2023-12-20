Education Ministry Sees Surge In R&D Expenditure At IITs And IISc | Representative Image (Unsplash)

India has experienced a significant increase in Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD), more than doubling from Rs 60,196.75 crore in 2010–11 to Rs 1,27,380.96 crore in 2020–21, as per the statement from the education ministry, according to reports. Dr Subhas Sarkar, the junior education minister, informed the Lok Sabha that India holds the third position globally in terms of the number of PhDs awarded in science and engineering, the reports said.

According to the Elsevier Report, the total number of publications has witnessed a substantial rise, increasing from 6,61,912 in the period 2012-2016 to 10,12,624 in the period 2017-2021.

In response to parliamentary inquiries, the minister emphasized that premier institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) receive funding under diverse research schemes from central ministries such as the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Science and Technology. These funds are channeled through various departments including the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), and the Department of Bio-Technology (DBT). The substantial increase in GERD and research outputs underscores India's commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation.