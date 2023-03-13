Delhi: Education minister launches 36 episode video series on 'Happiness Curriculum'

Delhi's education minister Atishi | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Education Minister of Delhi, Atishi on Sunday launched a 36-episode video series on the Delhi government's 'Happiness Curriculum'. she said that it will enable educators across the world help their students learn to live a happy and purposeful life.

Through this initiative, people will learn to serve humanity in the truest sense, she said. The happiness curriculum was launched in 2018 with a vision to strengthen the foundation of happiness and well-being of students through a 35-minute class conducted every day from kindergarten to Class 8 across 1,030 government schools in the capital.

She added that development of self-awareness, expression, empathy and understanding of relationships are the key objectives of the curriculum.

"The video series is available with subtitles which will help the government to spread the philosophy of happiness curriculum to a larger public. This is a very significant initiative through which we can bring positive changes in our lives," Atishi said.

The series by the Delhi government's Education Department is an initiative to share the "purpose of life" and the role of education in achieving that purpose, she said.

The department will also share this video series with top universities and institutions across the world and incorporate their suggestions.