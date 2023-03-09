New Delhi: AAP MLAs Atishi & Saurabh Bharadwaj take oath as ministers | ANI

New Delhi: After President Draupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of jailed Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday took oath as Delhi ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain, are currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi council of ministers

The Delhi council of ministers now has a strength of five, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, who doesn't hold any portfolios.

Sisodia had resigned from his all 18 posts following his arrest in the alleged excise policy scam.

After former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's arrest last year, seven portfolios handled by him were shifted to Sisodia, who was looking after 18 departments when he was arrested.

He is now lodged in Tihar's jail after Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons were booked in the case.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

