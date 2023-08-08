Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils Science And Technology Books By IIT Madras Alumnus, Faculty

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently introduced a series of new books centred on science and technology authored by esteemed faculty members and alumni of the renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. The launch went down on July 30 by the Indian Academy of Sciences at Bharat Mandapan in New Delhi.

The book titled as 'Empowering India - Ideas for Action by Scientists and Engineers,' one of the books has been written by Prof. T.Pradeep, a Padma Shri Awardee and Institute Professor, followed by Krishnan Narayanan, President, IITMAA and itihaasa Research and Digital.

In the book, the authors identified seven focus areas and outlined 30 recommendations and hundreds of case studies in science, technology and innovation for empowering India. The book also consist of rural and urban India, produced by sn AI engine and human artist.

“We leveraged policy advocacy and complex living systems frameworks to analyse Mann Ki Baat and show it has inspired the nation and created transformational capacity in the S&T ecosystem in the country, especially in the areas of research, innovation and entrepreneurship. As part of our research, we also developed a large language-model based MKB chatbot," Prof. V. Kamakoti, DIrectors, IIT Madras said about the Mann Ki Baat book.

