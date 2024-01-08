Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: India To Be A Global Intellectual Leader by 2047

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | @dpradhanbjp

In a stirring address at the second convocation ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan articulated India's ambitious goal to become a developed nation and the "intellectual leader" of the world by 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to this endeavor was emphasized by Pradhan.

A Global commitment by 2047

"We are committed to being a developed country by 2047. This task has been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all the countrymen. We are destined to intellectually lead this universe," asserted Pradhan, expressing confidence in India's trajectory toward becoming a global force.

Highlighting India's unique global perspective, Pradhan underscored that the nation has never sought to colonize any part of the world but instead sees the entire Earth as one family. Anticipating a future marked by increased brotherhood, transparency, and global sensitivity, he noted that as India assumes a leadership role, the responsibility to interpret justice will see a significant rise.

Ram Rajya and management science

Drawing parallels with the ongoing construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Pradhan stated, "As a god, Lord Ram knew how to establish order in the community, and that process, for me, is management science." This connection between divine order and management science showcases the multifaceted vision for India's future.

Recognizing the changing dynamics of forensic science, Pradhan highlighted the shift from traditional crime investigation to the inclusion of cybersecurity. He commended the university's efforts in developing a state-of-the-art tax collective mechanism analysis, urging graduates to be competent practitioners in this innovative and demanding field.

Bringing attention to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's initiatives, Pradhan shared that the introduction of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita would create over 10,000 opportunities in the forensic science profession. He expressed confidence that this development would greatly benefit NFSU students, positioning them at the forefront of a profession witnessing increasing demand and innovation.

(Inputs from PTI)