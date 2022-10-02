Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlights 5G's role in Education sector

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with students from ASCI, Hyderabad | Twitter/ @dpradhanbjp

Hyderabad: While highlighting 5G's role in education, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the rollout of the technology will benefit education in a huge way. The launch of 5G telecom services would help in the implementation of the 'digital university' being envisioned by the Ministry of Education, Pradhan said.

"Education will be one among the major beneficiary sectors of this 5G rollout," the Union Minister said. "Because, now, we are envisioning a digital university, virtual labs, and virtual teachers. In all the areas, if we develop quality and presentable content, how do we send them to the nook and corner of the country? 5G will be the major vehicle to reach out to the unreachable," Pradhan told reporters present while responding to a query about the Ministry's rollout of 5G services in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Minister Pradhan, who was present in Hyderabad at the 22nd Convocation of the University of Hyderabad, presented degree certificates to students along with other dignitaries.

While addressing the students, Pradhan stated that India needs to be a leading economic superpower for which education is important. "We have to create more wealth creators. We have to create more job-creators than job-seekers, only then our Indian society will grow. India is a very old civilisation with strong linkages with science and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that Indian knowledge systems and the Indian way of life have much to offer to the world. We have to promote the Indian knowledge systems with a modern context," Pradhan said.

Pradhan also made a visit to the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the ASCI and Capacity Building Commission. Pradhan also met with students from ASCI.

"The MoU will pave the way for strengthening the learning and development eco system and also in creating agile, responsive and future-ready civil servants," Pradhan tweeted.