Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Advocates For Arts Integration In National Education Policy At Kala Utsav

As the chief guest today, Dharmendra Pradhan, the minister of education, attended the Kala Utsav inaugural ceremony. He asked the ministry to arrange for children to participate in the credit framework and to bring the Kala Utsav to every school in the nation. According to Pradhan, "a developed India can only be built by giving every Indian child a broad platform according to his interest and talent."

Ten events in the Kala Utsav are being held for students to participate in: vocal music (classical and traditional folk); instrumental music (percussive and melodic); dance (classical and folk); visual arts (two- and three-dimensional); indigenous games and toys; and drama (solo acting). In all these genres, about 700 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, and 36 states and union territories present their artistic creations.

The prize-winning students will get their trophies at the valedictory function on January 12.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan emphasised how the programme fosters students' creative and artistic potential while tying the nation's cultural diversity together. Pradhan emphasised that the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) will integrate play-based learning, athletics, the arts, crafts, and all other forms of creative expression.

He continued, "These initiatives will refine the children's talents, skills, and overall development to prepare them as leaders of the 21st century." The minister also reminded them of their duties in the Amrit Kaal, where they will contribute to the development of Viksit Bharat over the next 25 years.

What is Kala Utsav?

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in conjunction with the School Education and Literacy Department is hosting the Kala Utsav from January 9–12 at the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti in New Delhi's National Bal Bhavan. The "Panch Pran" pledge was also given to the audience by the minister of education.