Edu minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduces Gati Shakti University bill in Lok Sabha

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan aims to broaden the University's focus from the railroads to include overall transport sector

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

The National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-institution, would be changed by a bill tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday to become Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an independent central university.

In order to promote the planned growth and modernization in the field, the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, introduced by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, now aims to broaden the University's focus from the railroads to include the overall transport sector.

“The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, inter alia, to provide for the establishment of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya as a body corporate under the said Act,” Education Minister said in the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill.

According to Mr. Pradhan, the university will also take additional steps to provide top-notch instruction, research, and skill development in a variety of fields connected to transportation, technology, and management, including opening centres both domestically and overseas. The flagship Rs 100 lakh crore PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity inspired the naming of the university.

article-image

