ECIL GEA, TA Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at ecil.co.in

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 class of Graduate Engineering Apprentices (GEA) and Diploma/Technician Apprentices (TA) at the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL). Interested candidates can register by going to the official website at ecil.co.in. The deadline for registering for the ECIL GEA and TE recruiting is December 15, 2023.

A total of 250 positions for GEA and 113 positions for technician apprentices will be filled through this ECIL recruiting procedure. The training will run for a whole year. A stipend of Rs 9,000 and Rs 8,000 will be given to those who make the short list for the GEA and TA, respectively.

Eligibility Criteria

On or after April 1, 2021, they must have finished a four-year Bachelor of Engineering or Technology program from AICTE-approved schools or accredited Indian universities.

On or before April 1, 2021, they must have successfully completed a three-year diploma in the aforementioned branches.

A degree or diploma in computer science, mechanical, electrical, and electronics, civil, electronics and instrumentation, or electronics and communication programs should be held by them.

As of December 31, applicants cannot be older than 25.

Students from OBC-non creamy layer and PWD categories are entitled for a relaxation of 3 years and 10 years, respectively, in the upper age limit. Candidates who fall under SC and ST categories are eligible for a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

How to apply?

Visit ecil.co.in, the official website.

Locate and select Careers. Present Positions Available>> In accordance with the Apprenticeship Act of 1961, online applications are being accepted for the position of apprentice at ECIL Hyderabad.

Examine the advertising in its entirety.

The portal for online applications will open on December 5, 2023.

Give the online form your best attention.

Send in the application.