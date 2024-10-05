 Eastern Railway Recruitment: Application Window Closes THIS Month For 3115 Apprenticeship Positions
Eastern Railway Recruitment: Application Window Closes THIS Month For 3115 Apprenticeship Positions

The Eastern Railway Recruitment Cell in Kolkata is accepting applications for 3115 apprenticeship positions by October 23, 2024, 5:00 pm, through the official website, www.rrcer.org.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Eastern Railway Recruitment | Application Portal

The Eastern Railway Recruitment Cell in Kolkata is currently accepting applications for positions in the apprenticeship program. The goal of this drive is to staff 3115 roles in various departments.

However, it is important for the candidates to note that the registration deadline is approaching. The last day for the candidates to submit applications is 5:00 pm on October 23, 2024.

The application form has been made available at the official website at www.rrcer.org.

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% of the possible points from a recognized Board and hold a National Trade Certificate in the designated trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

"Online Applications are invited from eligible candidates who are Indian Nationals for training in Workshops and Divisions of Eastern Railway as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, as amended from time to time,"read the official notification.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the link to the application.

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step7: Send in the application.

Step 8: Save and download to use later

Documents to be uploaded

Scanned Photograph

Scanned signature

Standard 10th mark sheet

ITI Certificate from NCVT/SCVT

Community certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS

PwBD Certificate

Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of applications would be accepted, according to the official notification. Before submitting the application, candidates must ensure that all the information has been filled out completely and accurately. The uploaded files have to be authentic and reliable.

Each applicant will receive a registration number after online application submission; candidates are recommended to save or write down their registration number.

Application Fee Details

The non-refundable application cost is Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred). However, candidates who are SC, ST, PwBD, or women are not required to pay a fee. The online application form must be filled out, and the payments must be made online via the "Payment Gateway" that is made available.

Candidates have a few options for making the payment: credit card, debit card, online banking, etc. Any transaction fees associated with making an online payment are the candidate's responsibility.

