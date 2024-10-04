 UPSC Releases Results For Medical Officer Recruitment Exam: Check Your Status Now!
The Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Medical Officer recruitment results are available at upsc.gov.in. The exam aimed to fill 234 posts in Delhi.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

The results for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the Medical Officer recruitment exam have been made public. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and obtain their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the official result notification, various training recommendations were made based on roll numbers: 8 candidates for three months, 8 for six months, 8 for nine months, and 15 for one year.

The candidate bearing roll no. 5103893, 5100729, 5105179, 5100210, 5101058, 5104165, 5101072, and 5103170 have been recommended three months of training.

The candidate bearing roll no. 5103869, 5101071, 5105582, 5105379, 5100937, 5102925, 5104376, 5103901, and 5100520 have been recommended six months of training.

The candidate bearing roll no. 5103210, 5104116, 5101566, 5101949, 5100966, 5101250, 5104937, 5104313, and 5102987 have been recommended nine months of training.

The candidate bearing roll no. 5105133, 5100983, 5101028, 5103584, 5103681, 5101600, 5100544, 5101240, 5104827, 5100955, 5100286, 5104091, 5104627, 5105331, 5101781, and 5103894 have been recommended one-year training.

"The marks of interviewed candidates, cut off marks, etc. will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later," read the official notification.

How To Check Results?

It is also recommended for the candidates to get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

This recruitment exam was conducted to fill a total of 234 posts for Medical Officers in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on August 20. The UPSC administered the interviews of selected candidates from August 27, 2024, to September 6, 2024, according to the official notice.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

