EAM Jaishankar wants India and Australia to be education partners

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong. | IANS

Canberra: Visiting Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar said that India wants Australia to partner in education.

"One of them is a proposal that's been under discussion for an understanding of mobility, on the mobility of talent and skills, how we can grow education and what we could do particularly bearing in mind, India's new National Education Policy (NEP). We certainly would like to see Australia, which is one of our major partners in education, also having a stronger presence in India, and that's something which our Prime Ministers had discussed as well when they had met in Tokyo," he said

The Minister also said he was delighted the Old Parliament building in Canberra lit up in the Indian Tricolour.

"So, today's meeting was what we call the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. It's, I think, the 13th of that series and, you know, we spoke about a whole lot of issues -- trade and economy, education, defense and security, clean energy. And among the many agreements and understandings we reached, was really the fact that it's in our mutual interest to expand our diplomatic footprint in each other's countries.

"So, we would certainly welcome Australia doing so in India and look forward to doing the same in Australia, at some point in time. There were some issues, I think which we see great potential in terms of giving a greater, I would say, quality to our bilateral partnership," said Minister Jaishankar further who also discussed the Ukraine war and its repercussions, the progress in Quad, G20 issues, trilateral, the UN, and climate finance, among others with Minister Wong.