Australia pledges prompt visas for Indian students

Twitter/@JasonClareMP

New Delhi: On Thursday, Australian Education Minister Jason Clare and Indian Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan met virtually to discuss ways to improve bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and skill development.

Education Minister Jason Clare stated that Indian students will receive their visas promptly.

The Australian minister pledged to support efforts to ensure that the workforce in India is highly skilled. The minister urged the two nations to work even more closely together on skill development.

After the meeting, Pradhan said, "We also spoke about deeper collaborations in the skills, higher education, and school education sector, and imparting world-class skilling, that Australia is known for, to the Indian workforce, Pradhan said after the meeting."

Pradhan anticipated that the partnership would benefit both nations by fostering a beneficial synergy.