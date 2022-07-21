e-Paper Get App

Australia pledges prompt visas for Indian students

The Australian minister pledged to support efforts to ensure that the workforce in India is highly skilled

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/@JasonClareMP

New Delhi: On Thursday, Australian Education Minister Jason Clare and Indian Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan met virtually to discuss ways to improve bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and skill development.

Education Minister Jason Clare stated that Indian students will receive their visas promptly.

The Australian minister pledged to support efforts to ensure that the workforce in India is highly skilled. The minister urged the two nations to work even more closely together on skill development.

After the meeting, Pradhan said, "We also spoke about deeper collaborations in the skills, higher education, and school education sector, and imparting world-class skilling, that Australia is known for, to the Indian workforce, Pradhan said after the meeting."

Pradhan anticipated that the partnership would benefit both nations by fostering a beneficial synergy.

Read Also
Study abroad aspirants feel the heat as rupee keeps falling against the dollar
article-image
HomeEducationAustralia pledges prompt visas for Indian students

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Police summons Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor in connection with drug consumption case

Karnataka Police summons Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor in connection with drug consumption case

Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal returns to Indian team, Divij Sharan dropped

Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal returns to Indian team, Divij Sharan dropped

Arvind Kejriwal's permission for Singapore visit denied by Delhi LG

Arvind Kejriwal's permission for Singapore visit denied by Delhi LG

When will 18% GST be applicable for renting of residential properties? Here's how it will affect...

When will 18% GST be applicable for renting of residential properties? Here's how it will affect...

National Herald case: Did Sonia Gandhi request ED to end questioning? here's what Congress has to...

National Herald case: Did Sonia Gandhi request ED to end questioning? here's what Congress has to...