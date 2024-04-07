DUTA alleges salary cuts in Delhi govt funded DU colleges due to fund crunch; committee reviews concerns

DUTA protesting against DU salary cuts (Source: twitter.com/akbhagi63) |

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) alleges that, due to fund crunch, 12 Delhi university colleges that are funded by the government have been cutting teacher salaries for the past 3-4 years.

A meeting of the high-level committee, led by the secretary (Finance) of GNCTD, convened on April 3. The purpose of the meeting was to review concerns pertaining to 12 DU colleges, which are fully funded by Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The concerns discussed in the meeting were outlined in a representation dated December 3, 2023, submitted by DUTA and Delhi University Principals Association. Two letters from Minister Atishi, dated December 1, 2023, and January 19, 2024, that claimed there were irregularities in the selections of teachers and misuse of public funds in twelve Delhi government-funded colleges, were demanded to be withdrawn by the DUTA.

DUTA criticized these letters and described them as a way to force colleges to support the government's agenda of turning public-funded institutions into self-financing entities.

After the meeting it was decided that the information related to the teaching and non-teaching posts created by the college governing body as per the DU, UGC norms and details of the posts approved by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) with filling and vacant status may be obtained from all 12 colleges of Delhi University fully funded by the GNCTD.

For this purpose, a proforma shall be devised and circulated among these colleges with the request to provide the information with supporting documents and orders to DHE by April 4, 2024.

During the meeting, the Deputy Secretary (Finance) highlighted that colleges maintain various types of funds and accounts at the college level.

The chairperson expressed a desire to acquire the status of these accounts, including the closing balance as of March 31, 2024, and details of the interest earned.

The colleges are requested to provide information about all such accounts using the specified format, along with the objectives and purposes of fund utilization as per the current UGC/DU regulations.

The colleges are encouraged to explore the feasibility of using these funds for paying college staff salaries and undertaking capital projects, aiming to reduce the financial burden on GNCTD.

College principals of all 12 universities have been instructed to furnish details regarding employee-wise fund liabilities including medical reimbursements, retirement benefits, promotional arrears, and 7th CPC arrears. These details should be provided in the prescribed format distributed by the DHE.