 DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Dominates Polls With 3 Key Posts, NSUI Retains VP Lead
Friday, September 19, 2025
article-image
DUSU Election Results 2025 | File Image

DUSU Election Results 2025: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) registered a thumping victory in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Friday, clinching three out of the four key posts, including the prestigious president position.

ABVP’s Aryan Maan scripted a decisive win for the president’s post, defeating NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a huge margin of over 16,000 votes. The outfit further consolidated its hold by securing the secretary and joint secretary positions, with Kunal Chaudhary and Deepika Jha emerging victorious.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), however, managed to retain some ground as Rahul Jhansla bagged the vice president’s post with a comfortable lead of nearly 9,000 votes over ABVP’s Govind Tanwar.

Final Results

President: Aryan Maan (ABVP) – 28,841 votes | Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI) – 12,645 votes

Vice President: Rahul Jhansla (NSUI) – 29,339 votes | Govind Tanwar (ABVP) – 20,547 votes

Secretary: Kunal Chaudhary (ABVP) – 23,779 votes | Kabir Girsa (NSUI) – 16,117 votes

Joint Secretary: Deepika Jha (ABVP) – 21,825 votes | Lavkush Badhana (NSUI) – 17,380 votes

Voting and Turnout

The DUSU elections were conducted on Thursday in two phases, with polling from 8:30 am to 1 pm for day scholars and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening students. Voting took place across 52 centres and 195 booths, with a total voter turnout of 39.45%.

Key Takeaway

With ABVP leading in three out of four key posts, the party appears set to dominate the 2025 DUSU elections, reflecting its strong presence in Delhi University student politics. NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla remains the only contender keeping the competition alive in the Vice President race.

