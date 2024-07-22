DU's Lady Shri Ram College Opens Applications for Assistant Professor Positions; Apply Now

FPJ

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), affiliated with Delhi University (DU), is offering an exciting opportunity for individuals seeking a well-paying teaching position. The college has announced vacancies for Assistant Professors with a salary of Rs 57,700. Interested candidates who meet the qualifications specified in the official notification can apply through LSR's website at lsr.edu.in. Applications are currently open, and the deadline for submission is August 9.

Hindi: 01 post

Statistics: 01 post

Economics: 01 post

Philosophy: 01 post

Sanskrit: 01 post

Candidates must carefully review the eligibility criteria outlined in the notification to ensure they qualify before applying.

DU LSR Recruitment 2024 Link to apply

DU LSR Recruitment 2024 Notification

If you are interested in applying for the position of Assistant Professor at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, please ensure that you meet the specified requirements. All relevant details can be found in the official recruitment notification issued by Lady Shri Ram College for Women.