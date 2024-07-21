 Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 741 Vacancies
Interested candidates can submit the application form through online mode from the official website of Indian Navy before August 2, 2024. The eligibility criteria, age limit, and qualification requirements vary for each post.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
FPJ

The Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti) has released a notification for the Indian Naval Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 01/2024, inviting applications for various civilian posts. The online application process will begin on July 20, 2024, and will close on August 2, 2024.

A total of 741 posts are available, including Chargeman, Scientific Assistant, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver, Draughtsman, Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, and MTS (Ministerial). The eligibility criteria, age limit, and qualification requirements vary for each post.

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the Indian Navy's official website and apply online through the website. The application fee is Rs. 295 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, while SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

The selection process will consist of a written exam, physical test (for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver only), document verification, and medical examination.

Important Dates:

- Last Date for Form Submission: August 2, 2024

- Exam Date: To be announced soon

Application Fee:

- General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 295

- SC/ST: No Fee

Age Limit:

- Chargeman (Mechanic) and Scientific Assistant: 18-30 years

- Fireman and Fire Engine Driver: 18-27 years

- Other Posts: 18-25 years

Vacancy Details:

- Total Post: 741

- Post Name: Various (check notification for details)

- Qualification: Varies for each post (check notification for details)

Mode of Selection:

- Written Exam

- Physical Test (for Fireman and Fire Engine Driver only)

- Document Verification

- Medical Examination

How to Apply:

