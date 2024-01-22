Dubai-Based Indian Student Sets Guinness Record Singing In 140 Languages

In an unprecedented musical feat, Indian student Suchetha Satish has etched her name in the annals of the Guinness World Records by singing in an astonishing 140 languages during a marathon nine-hour concert.

Setting the Stage for COP28

Suchetha's remarkable achievement took place during her 'Concert for Climate' on November 24, 2023, at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai. The event served as a prelude to the COP28 UN climate conference held in December in the same city. The Guinness World Records officially recognized her accomplishment on January 3, with the Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, presenting her the coveted Records certificate and extending heartfelt congratulations.

While Suchetha had the capability to sing in 150 languages, she deliberately chose 140 as a tribute to the 140 heads of states invited to COP28. The 'Concert for Climate' not only showcased her musical prowess but also conveyed a poignant message about the urgent need for climate preservation.

Expressing her joy to local media, Suchetha stated, “I'm delighted and humbled by the fact that the Record has been reported and applauded by media across India and the rest of the world." She emphasized the broader impact of the concert, saying, "The Concert for Climate and the message for climate preservation has spread far and wide, which really justifies the whole effort. We have to do everything possible to make this world a better place to live in.”

Following in Shreya Ghoshal's footsteps

Suchetha, a first-year digital media student at Middlesex University Dubai, draws inspiration from renowned artist Shreya Ghoshal in her pursuit of singing "perfectly." Award-winning music composer M Jayachandran, who witnessed Suchetha's extraordinary performance, commended her dedication, stating, "Suchetha is indeed an extraordinary artist," according to the local media reports.

With ambitions to become an accomplished international performer and playback singer, Suchetha continues to hone her skills in carnatic, hindustani, and western vocals under the guidance of teachers Asha Menon, Jerry Amaldev, and Hanna Nielazina. Her record-breaking achievement stands as a testament to her passion for music and dedication to addressing global issues through her art.