Watch: Pahadi Student Sings 'Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data' Song On First Day Of School, Video Takes Social Media By Storm

Screen grab of video | Instagram: @Geet khati vlogs

In the ever-evolving world of social media, surprises are frequent, and the latest to steal the spotlight is a 21-second video capturing an adorable child's attempt to sing the timeless school anthem, "Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data."

Geet Khati Vlogs share this little Pahadi Kid

Shared on Geet Khati Vlogs with the simple caption "First day of school," the video has swiftly become a viral sensation, resonating with viewers across platforms.

Geet, the creative force behind the heartening post, remarked, "Social Media never fails to amaze everyone. It has become a one-stop for all the viral videos that happen around you."

Users flood with nostalgic responses

Commenting on the endearing video, social media users flooded the comments section with expressions of nostalgia and delight. "Aree yr bachpan yaad aa gyaaa🥺," shared one user, while another wrote, "Nostalgic ❤️." Yet another user chimed in, "Isne toh bachpan ki yaad dila di."

In a digital landscape often dominated by fast-paced content, this charming glimpse into a child's first day of school stands out, reminding us all of the enduring charm of innocence.

This song was released in 1986, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and lyrics by Abhilaash.