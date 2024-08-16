DU UG CSAS 2024: Round 1 Seat Allocation Results OUT

Delhi University | File Photo

DU UG CSAS first-round allocation results were released today, August 16, 2024, by Delhi University. The official entrance portal has the results of the DU CSAS initial allocation. The allocation results are available for download online for those who applied to Delhi University colleges for UG admissions.



To accept their seat assignment in the first round of allocation, candidates need to go to the admission dashboard and log in. The allocations must be accepted before August 18, 2024, at 4:59 PM. Also, students have to make sure that the cost is submitted before August 21, 2024, at 4:59 PM. 'Upgrade' will only be available to candidates who have paid in the following rounds.

According to the information given, 1,85,543 students finished phase 2 of the DU CSAS out of the 2,45,287 candidates who applied for phase 1. For the first round of admissions, 1,72,18,187 preferences were submitted.

How to check?

-Go to admission.uod.ac.in to access the official DU Admission website.

-Select the initial allocation list link for DU UG CSAS 2024 from the homepage.

-The list can be viewed by candidates on a newly opened page.

-After that, download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Required Documents:

-Class 10 and 12 mark sheets (original and photocopies)

-Two passport-sized photographs

-Migration and transfer certificates

-Character certificate

-Category certificate (if applicable)

-DU application form

The listing of available seats will mark the start of the second round of CSAS seat distribution on August 22. August 22–23 is when candidates can rearrange their preferences; the second allocation list will be made public on August 25 at 5:00 p.m.