DU UG Admissions 2022: Spot round acceptance window to close today; details here

Students who accepted the seats in DU UG admissions 2022 spot round cannot upgrade or withdraw their seats.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Delhi University (DU) is going to shut the seat acceptance window against the DU UG admissions 2022 spot round today, November 25. Candidates must accept the allotted seats before 4.59 pm today. The colleges will verify and approve candidates' applications by November 26, and the candidates can finish the fee payment process by November 27, 2022.

The seat acceptance window was opened yesterday, November 24, and in total, 8,692 candidates were allocated seats in the first spot round. As of now, 349 students have taken admission in the DU UG spot round. According to DU, the students who accepted the seats in DU UG admissions 2022 spot round cannot upgrade or withdraw their UG seats.

article-image

It is compulsory for candidates to take admissions in the spot round, as per the varsity. Candidates who fail to accept their seat in the spot admission round will be removed from CSAS.

