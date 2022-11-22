DU Admissions 2022: Final date to enroll for UG programmes via spot round 1 |

Delhi University, DU, is going to end the application process for registration against the varsity’s spot round 1 today, November 22, for admission to its UG programmes. Candidates can register for the DU admissions 2022 spot round on the official admission website-- admission.uod.ac.in. DU is going to declare the allocation list for the first spot round tomorrow, November 23.

Shortlisted candidates in DU admissions 2022 spot round must 'accept' seats from November 24 to November 25, 4:59 pm. The final date to pay the fees is November 27, 2022. Candidates who get selected in the spot round will not be able to upgrade or withdraw their UG seats.

DU might declare more spot rounds in DU admissions 2022 based on the number of vacant seats. DU released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round-1 spot admission vacant seats on Sunday, November 20.