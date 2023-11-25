DU To Launch Two New Programmes, MTech In Computer Science & DM In Geriatric Mental Health

Delhi University | File Photo

The Faculty of Mathematical Sciences at Delhi University has suggested launching an MTech program in computer science within the department of computer science. The proposal will be discussed at the Academic Council meeting on November 30, which is scheduled following a meeting on November 16.

The proposed two-year MTech program will include "a significant component in project-based learning" and total 84 credits. In the first semester, students will have six papers, and in the second, five. The final two semesters will be project-oriented.

The proposal stated that the program's goal is to equip students with the skills necessary to conduct research and development using information technologies as well as to meet the demands of creativity and problem-solving in the fiercely competitive IT sector. Additionally, students will be able to select from a wide range of open elective courses, including natural language processing, machine learning, neural networks, generative AI, and encryption. For a candidate to be eligible for the degree, they must earn at least 80 credits.

DM program in geriatric mental health

The Faculty of Medical Sciences' proposal to launch a DM (Doctor of Medicine) program in geriatric mental health will also be discussed by the Delhi University (DU) Academic Council during this meeting.

Students enrolled in the proposed three-year DM program in geriatric mental health will be assigned to the Department of Psychiatry's Division of Geriatric Mental Health. Additionally, the students will work for 26 weeks in other departments that are related to medicine, including the departments of radiology, neurology, cardiology, clinical epidemiology, and community medicine.