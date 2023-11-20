DU Opens Centre For Hindu Studies, Inaugural Ceremony Held Today

Delhi University | File Photo

Classes for the MA in Hindu Studies at Delhi University began today. The newly founded Centre for Hindu Studies was officially opened today by DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh. The first batch of students attended an orientation programme after the ceremony, as reported by Careers360.

The students chanted mantras during the Vedic havan, which was conducted in conjunction with the inaugural ceremony. Everyone then received Prasad Vitran. "The research conducted at the Centre for Hindu Studies should set an example for the rest of the universities of the countries," stated Yogesh Singh.

During a Q&A session, Shri Prakash Singh addressed the concerns raised by the students and explained how this center is intrinsically interdisciplinary. Prerna Malhotra contributed to the conversation by discussing the subjects that would be taught at the center: in the first semester, skill-based subjects like manuscriptology and data analytics will be taught in addition to a major in Hindu studies with minors in political science, computer science, and commerce.

During the program, it was also mentioned that the main goals would be to assist the participants in developing careers in other areas of the selected minor discipline and to teach them the fundamentals of Hindu Dharma and Darshan. In addition to challenging students' critical thinking regarding the core principles of Hindu dharma, an MA in Hindu Studies aims to train them.

Other Attendees

Director of DU South Campus Prakash Singh, dean of arts faculty Amitava Chakraborty, and joint directors of the Center of Hindu Studies, Om Nath Bimali and Prerna Malhotra, were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)