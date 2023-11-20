DU Released 2024 Academic Calendar For BA, MA Courses; Classes Start Today | Representational Pic

The University of Delhi has released the semester-wise academic calendar for BA LLB (hons), BBA LLB (hons), Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), Postgraduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Law, MA Hindu Studies, MA Korean and MA Chinese courses. The classes of these courses will commence today, November 20.

The dispersal of classes, preparator leave and conduct of practical examinations are scheduled from March 8, 2024, to March 15, 2024.

Theory examinations will be held March 16 onwards. The semester break will be between March 27 and March 31.

Semester 2 classes will commence from April 1, 2024. The dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and conduct of practical exams will begin from July 21, 2024, to July 28, 2024.

The theoretical examinations will begin on July 29, 2024, and will end on August 11, 2024.

The Campus of Open Learning (COL) at DU is currently accepting applications for certificate courses aimed at improving individual skills and knowledge in a variety of professions and areas. Classes for the certificate courses will take place in both online and offline mode.

The duration of these courses varies from three to ten months, and students are not required to sit for any entrance test for taking admission. Candidates who are interested may apply on the official website at col.du.ac.in.

Students who have cleared Class 12, and those awaiting results from a qualifying exam are eligible for the certificate courses offered by DU.

