 Delhi HC Seeks DU's Reply On Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities At Campus Law Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi HC Seeks DU's Reply On Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities At Campus Law Centre

Delhi HC Seeks DU's Reply On Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities At Campus Law Centre

The court granted a last indulgence, allowing seven days for the university to file the affidavit.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Delhi High Court | PTI

The Delhi High Court has asked Delhi University (DU) to submit a comprehensive affidavit detailing the physical infrastructure and accessibility provisions for persons with disabilities at the Campus Law Centre (CLC). The directive came in response to a plea by Jayant Singh Raghav, a disabled student at the university, raising concerns about the provision of assistance devices for disabled students during examinations.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav stated that the affidavit should address the implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, along with suggestions from amicus curiae Advocate Kamal Gupta.

The court granted a last indulgence, allowing seven days for the university to file the affidavit.

"As a last indulgence, 7 days time is granted to the respondent no.1- University to file a comprehensive affidavit to satisfy as to how the provisions of the Act of 2016 and the suggestions/report of the Amicus Curiae have been implemented by the University," the court said.

Read Also
DU's Gargi College Hosts 'Shaadi' Themed Event; Video Goes Viral
article-image

The amicus curiae had previously submitted a report suggesting improvements in physical infrastructure and accessibility at CLC.

The report recommended the immediate implementation of the Accessibility Guidelines and Standards for Higher Education Institutions and Universities, 2022, framed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It also called for an access audit of CLC and the installation of at least 10 ramps with tactile features at various locations.

Additionally, the report highlighted the absence of a lift in the current CLC building, despite it being mandatory according to UGC guidelines.

Read Also
Who is DU Alum Aditi Arya? Jay Kotak's Miss India Wife Who Studied In US
article-image

The university said that classes for persons with disabilities are conducted only on the ground floor due to the lack of a lift. The report stressed the need for a functional disabled-accessible washroom on each floor, given the current provision of only one such facility in the entire CLC campus.

The university's counsel submitted that the repair work and the provision of facilities in accordance with the amicus curiae's report is complete.

However, the court said that there are various other requirements outlined by the Disability Act and the amicus curiae's recommendations that the university must adhere to. The case is scheduled to be heard again on December 7.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Israel: New School Opens In Eilat For Child Evacuees From Gaza

Israel: New School Opens In Eilat For Child Evacuees From Gaza

Delhi HC Seeks DU's Reply On Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities At Campus Law Centre

Delhi HC Seeks DU's Reply On Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities At Campus Law Centre

IIM Rohtak Survey Reveals Mann Ki Baat Has Reached 100 Crore Listeners

IIM Rohtak Survey Reveals Mann Ki Baat Has Reached 100 Crore Listeners

Click To Know: Student Loan Process In India?

Click To Know: Student Loan Process In India?

BPSC Takes Strict Action Against 59 Candidates Over Fake Certificates In TRE Exam

BPSC Takes Strict Action Against 59 Candidates Over Fake Certificates In TRE Exam