Who is DU Alum Aditi Arya? Jay Kotak's Miss India Wife Who Studied In US

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 10, 2023
Aditi Arya recently married Jay Kotak, the son of billionaire Uday Kotak.
Take a look at educational qualification of former Miss India from Delhi.
Aditi Arya, Femina Miss India World 2015, pursued education from Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, to Amity International School in Gurgaon.
At Delhi University's Shaheed Sukhdev College, she earned a Bachelor of Business Studies with a finance concentration.
Aditi further did her education at Yale School of Management, completing an MBA from 2021 to 2023.
she participated in the Young Leaders initiative at the Indian School of Business.
Ernst & Young employed her as a research analyst, and concurrently.
Aditi Arya tied the knot with Jay Kotak, son of wealthy banker Uday Kotak, in a Udaipur ceremony.
During her college days she participated in various street plays and had also joined a theater group.
