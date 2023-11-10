Aditi Arya: Style Evolution From Miss India To Becoming The Wife Of The Stylish Scion Of Kotak Group Jay Kotak

From a girl next door to the ultra-glam diva, Aditi Arya's style evolution from her college days to becoming a Miss India and now the wife of Banker and Billionaire Uday Kotak's son Jay, Aditi Arya has surely come a long way.

A 30-year-old from Chandigarh, who graduated in business studies from Delhi and wend on to do MBA from Yale School of Business Management in USA, she is not only beauty with brains but is also kind and seems to be full of gratitude. Check out the pictures.

She has worked in both Telugu and Kannada movies and was last seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83. She also starred in Hindi web series Tantra.

Aditi tied the knot with a Billionnaire scion of Kotak group, Jay on Tuesday at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Earlier this year, Jay Kotak confirmed that he is engaged to Ms Arya when he congratulated her on X (formerly Twitter) on completing her MBA from Yale University. “Aditi, my fiancee, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you," he wrote along with a pictures of her in graduation robe and hat. Aditi's husband Jay has completed MBA from Harvard Business School and is co-heading Kota811.

This is back in 2015, But Aditi still looks ready for Miss India, isn't it?!

We all loved wearing our mother's sari, whether it's college or office, seems like Miss India loves them too.

And you can clearly see how her style evolved once she started her journey as a model and actor. Here's a look you can definitely pick for your best friend's cocktail evening. It's so elegant and stylish. You are surely going to turn some heads.

Crop top – V neck, mini skirt – super in trend! You just can't go wrong with this combo.

Sleeveless yellow jumpsuit with some ruffles, no one can say no. A Yellow pair of heels would have gone with this. Nonetheless, we love the casual yet classy and chic look.

A red tee with a pair of blue jeans and white shoes, of course, everyone has these basics in their closet. Get this look on your next outing.

Talk about power dressing – and when it's about shirt with a shirt, jeans or a trouser, it's a yes. We love the shirt paired with long skirt. It's trendy but a little jewellery would have taken the look a notch up. Still the colour combination is killer.

This is a perfect winter look with jeans and a jacket

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)