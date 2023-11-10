83 Actress Aditi Arya Marries Billionaire Uday Kotak's Son Jay (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
Former Miss India Aditi Arya tied the knot with Banker and billionaire Uday Kotak's son Jay. Aditi and Jay's wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday.
It was a grand affair as the two families came under one roof to celebrate the union of Jay and Aditi.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Aditi wrote, “Found my person.”
For her big day, Aditi wore a bespoke red lehenga with emerald jewelry.
Meanwhile, Jay Kotak opted for a beige sherwani with a red turban, exuding royal vibes.
Aditi was crowned Miss India in 2015 and went on to star in films like Spotlight 2, Seven, and Kabir Khan's 83 film starring Ranveer Singh.
Jay Kotak is the Vice President of Kotak811, a digital-first mobile bank incubated by Kotak Mahindra Bank. He confirmed in May this year that he was engaged to Aditi.
