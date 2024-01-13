DU Mandates CCTV Installation Outside Women's Toilets & Changing Rooms In Colleges And Departments

University of Delhi |

In the wake of a distressing incident at IIT-Delhi, where several women were allegedly filmed without their consent during a fashion show at the institute's fest, Delhi University (DU) has taken decisive steps to enhance security measures during similar events. The incident prompted DU to collaborate with the Delhi Police and revise its fest guidelines, placing a strong emphasis on prioritizing the safety and well-being of students.

Incident at IIT-Delhi prompts swift action

DU's proctor, Rajni Abbi, explained, "After recommendations by the Delhi Police, we have made relevant additions to fest guidelines in view of the recent incident at IIT-Delhi. We have asked colleges to make CCTV arrangements in front of ladies' washrooms and dressing rooms during fests for the safety of students."

The incident in question occurred in October 2023, involving about 10 students from Delhi University's Bharti College, who reported being secretly filmed in an IIT-Delhi washroom. Subsequently, the Delhi Police arrested a 20-year-old contractual sweeper in connection with the case under section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code, and the individual was sent to judicial custody.

Revised guidelines focus on comprehensive security measures

The revised guidelines issued by DU encompass a range of security measures. These include the installation of CCTV cameras not only outside women's toilets and changing rooms but also at all gates of the institutes and hostels. Additionally, colleges are advised to conduct assessments of their boundary walls before hosting significant events, installing low concertina wires to prevent unauthorized access.

To further enhance security, the advisory recommends the implementation of a centralized public announcement system at all gates and the organization of advanced security liaison meetings with stakeholders before any major event that involves external participants.

Restrictions, detectors, and entry protocols

Furthermore, the guidelines place restrictions on the number of students allowed during fests, suggesting the use of door frame metallic detectors and adequate lighting arrangements to eliminate dark patches. Entry to events is to be regulated through Google Forms, with copies submitted to the police and other relevant departments.

The comprehensive measures outlined in the advisory underscore DU's commitment to creating a secure environment for its students during various events. The collaborative effort with law enforcement reflects a proactive approach in addressing safety concerns and ensuring that incidents of this nature are promptly addressed and prevented in the future.

(With PTI inputs)