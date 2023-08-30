 DU Collaborates With Handloom Council To Promote Research Cooperation Between India, African Countries
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Delhi University | Representational Pic

The Delhi University and the National Council for Handloom and Handicraft Development has signed a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation in research in trade and commerce and textile and cotton industries between India and African countries. Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on Monday, will be mutually beneficial for both.

"The main aim of the council is not only to create tangible assets but also generate ideas, enhance the social and economic profile of the artisans and marginalised communities and provide a base of holistic welfare of the concerned region," Singh said.

The MoU has been signed for the betterment of artisans in the handicrafts sectors in India and South Africa, with a view to study their activities, socioeconomic status, challenges, marketing strategies, protection/preservation and promotion of traditional art and craft in both the countries, he added.

The deal was inked in the presence of Singh, Registrar Vikas Gupta, Head of Department (African Studies) Gajendra Singh, National Council for Handloom and Handicraft Development Executive Director VP Thakur and project officers Surendra Kumar and Pardeep Yadav.

