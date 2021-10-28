DU admissions 2021: Last date for payment of special cut off seats tomorrow; 4th list on Oct 30 at du.ac.in; click here for full counselling schedule

The special cut-off list for students, who were not able to apply in the first three lists, was released on October 25, while the fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30.
Full schedule:
Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges
25th Oct (Monday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off
10:00 am 26th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27th Oct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off
5:00 pm 28th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off
5:00 pm 29th Oct (Friday)
Declaration of 4th Cut-Off* by Colleges
30th October (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 4thCut-Off
10:00 am 1st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2nd Nov (Tuesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4thCut-Off
5:00 pm 5th Nov (Friday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 4thCut-Off
5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)
Declaration of 5th Cutoffs*
8th Nov (Monday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 5thCut-Off
10:00 am 9th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10th Nov (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5thCut-Off
11:59 pm 11thNov (Thursday)
Last date Payment of fee against 5th Cutoff
5:00 pm 12th Nov (Friday)
Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available
13th Nov (Saturday)
Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive
14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday)
Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive
16th Nov (Tuesday)
These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi.
A total of 1,70,186 students have applied for admission on the basis of all three cut-off lists released so far. Of these, 58,000 students have got admission in various DU colleges.
According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, on the basis of the special cut-off list released by the varsity, applications for seeking admissions could be accepted only till the midnight of October 27. Various colleges affiliated to the varsity will approve the eligible applications for admission by October 28, Gupta said. The fees for seeking admission can be paid till October 29.
