DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List To Be OUT Today at poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The provisional merit list for admission to Polytechnic (First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology) courses will be Out today. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will release the list in due course of time. Candidates can check list on the official website at poly23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic counselling will be conducted by the DTE in three rounds. For further details, check the counselling schedule here.

As per the counselling schedule, the final merit lists for candidates of Maharashtra state, all India and J&K and Ladakh migrant candidates will be displayed on the website on July 21.

Provisional category wise seats or seat matrix for CAP round 1 counselling will be released on July 22 after which candidates have to submit and confirm their option forms between July 23 and 26.

Candidates have to accept their allotted seats between July 29 and August 3. They have to report at allotted institutions and confirm admissions by submitting required documents and paying the fee by August 4.

The DTE Maharashtra will conduct admissions to first year of its three-year-long full-time Diploma Engineering and Technology programs offered in the Government, Government Aided, University Managed and Unaided private educational institutes based on CAP allotment lists.

