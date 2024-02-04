DSSSB Releases Admit Cards For February Exams, Check How To Download | Pixabay (Representational)

The admit cards for the exams set to take place on February 6–8 have been officially released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). The dates of the DSSSB recruitment exams are from February 6-18. In due course, admit cards for the remaining exam dates will be made available. Candidates can acquire their hall tickets by accessing dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the authorized website of the Delhi State Security Board.

The tests, which are divided into different job positions, are scheduled for the previously mentioned dates. Exams for the positions of Laboratory Assistant (Biology), Craft Instructor in Basic Cosmology (for holders of degrees and diplomas), and Laboratory Assistant (Ballistics) are scheduled for February 6.

Exams for TGT Computer Science and Craft Instructor in Fitter (for holders of NTC, STC, and NAC) are scheduled for February 7. The exams for Junior PA (English), Workshop Calculation and Science Instructor, Publicity Assistant, Photographer, and Craft Instructor in Electrician (for holders of NTC/STC/NAC) are all scheduled for February 8.

How to download?

Go to dsssb.delhi.gov.in to access the official DSSSB website.

Go to the home page and click on the "DSSSB Exam Admit Card 2024" link.

After clicking, users will be prompted to enter their login information in a new window. Finish this step and send the data in.

The DSSSB Hall Ticket 2024 will then appear on the screen after that.

Download the admit card and make sure you have a copy for your records.

Upon receiving their hall pass, candidates are advised to verify the accuracy of all the information, including their name, roll number, and exam center. It is imperative to remember that the admit card is a critical piece of documentation that is required in order to enter the testing facility on the day of the exam. Those who forget to bring their hall pass could not be allowed to take the test.