TN TRB Admit Card Issued for BRTE Exam 2023; Know How To Download

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the admit cards for the TN TRB Graduate Teachers and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) 2023 examination. The release comes ahead of the rescheduled exam date, now set for February 4, 2024, following the initial postponement due to adverse weather conditions in specific regions.

Candidates can now download their admit cards directly from the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

Exam Pattern:

Part A: Tamil Language Eligibility Test

Qualifying in nature

30 objective-type questions

Total marks: 50

Duration: 30 minutes

Part B: Main Subject Exam

Optical Mark Reader (OMR) based examination

150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Each question carries one mark

Total marks: 150

Duration: 3 hours

Steps to Download TN TRB Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

Look for the "Admit Cards" section on the homepage.

Click on the TN TRB Admit Card 2024 link.

Fill in the required credentials, including registration number and date of birth.

View and download the admit card.

Print a hard copy and keep it for future reference.

Candidates are urged to adhere to the given instructions and ensure they have a printed copy of the admit card for verification on the exam day.