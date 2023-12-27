 TN TRB Postpones 2023 Graduate Teacher Recruitment Exam Due To Adverse Weather
TN TRB has postponed the 2023 Graduate Teacher Recruitment Exam to February 4, 2024, due to adverse weather conditions in Tamil Nadu.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
TN TRB Postpones 2023 Graduate Teacher Recruitment Exam Due To Adverse Weather | ANI & Freepik (Representational Pic)

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has taken the decision to defer the Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2023 examination originally slated for January 7, 2024. This postponement comes in response to adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains and flooding in the southern districts of the state. The new date for the examination is now February 4, 2024 (Sunday).

Candidates should keep checking the official website for more information and guidance about the postponed exam.

In a brief notice on the official website trb.tn.gov.in, TN TRB expressed its concern for the affected regions and cited the decision to ensure the convenience of both candidates and employees in those areas. The exam's admit cards, which were originally scheduled to be distributed on January 7, 2024, have already been released.

Steps to Access TN TRB Teacher Exam 2023 Postponement Notice:

1. Visit the official TNTRB website by going to trb.tn.nic.in.

2. Look for the Notice section/download on the homepage.

3. Click on the link "Press News - DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF GRADUATE TEACHERS / (BRTE) - Postpone of Examination."

4. A new window will display the pdf of the postponement notice.

5. Candidates can now download and save the notice for future reference.

article-image

