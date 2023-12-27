Kerala Police Initiate Legal Action Against Student for Alleged Disrespect of Mahatma Gandhi Statue | Representational Image

The Kerala police have initiated legal proceedings against Adeen Nazar, a final year law student and local leader of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), for allegedly disrespecting a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, according to a report by PTI. The case was filed following a complaint by KSU activists from Bharath Matha College, where Nazar is enrolled, the report said.

Adeen Nazar faces charges under sections 153 (promoting disharmony) and 426 (mischief), a senior police official told PTI. The complaint, filed on December 21, alleges that Nazar placed a pair of black sunglasses on the Mahatma Gandhi statue within the college premises. Furthermore, he purportedly recorded a video of the act, which included garlanding the statue, and shared it on college WhatsApp groups.

The complaint contends that Nazar's actions were aimed at diminishing the stature of Gandhiji, intending to sow discord in society. The police have registered the case and commenced an investigation into the matter.

As of now, neither the accused nor the SFI has issued a response to the allegations. The case adds to the ongoing dialogue about the boundaries of free expression and the reverence for national symbols in public spaces.