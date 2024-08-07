DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2024 Begins August 12, Admit Cards OUT, Direct Link Here!

DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will hold a recruitment exam for several positions from August 12, 2024, to September 26, 2024. The purpose of this recruiting exam is to fill a number of positions, such as senior laboratory assistant, assistant electric fitter, homoeopathic pharmacist, nursing officer, and more.
The board recently released the admit cards for the said recruitment exams. The name of the candidate, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time are all listed on the admit card.
Candidates can click here to download their admit cards.
Steps To Download Admit Card
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials
Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen
Step 5: Go through the details
Step 6: Save and download for future use
All candidates must have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.
The exam schedule is available for candidates to view and download on the board's official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, before they take the test.
Candidates can also check the exam schedule below:
DSSSB
DSSSB
How To Download Exam Schedule From dsssb.delhi.gov.in?
Step 1: Go to the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam timetable link
Step 3: Now, click to open the timetable file
Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen
Step 5: Check the dates and subjects carefully
Step 6: Save and download for future
Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.