DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2024 Begins August 12, Admit Cards OUT, Direct Link Here!

DSSSB Recruitment Exam 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will hold a recruitment exam for several positions from August 12, 2024, to September 26, 2024. The purpose of this recruiting exam is to fill a number of positions, such as senior laboratory assistant, assistant electric fitter, homoeopathic pharmacist, nursing officer, and more.

The board recently released the admit cards for the said recruitment exams. The name of the candidate, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time are all listed on the admit card.

Candidates can click here to download their admit cards.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

All candidates must have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

The exam schedule is available for candidates to view and download on the board's official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in, before they take the test.

Candidates can also check the exam schedule below:

How To Download Exam Schedule From dsssb.delhi.gov.in?

Step 1: Go to the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam timetable link

Step 3: Now, click to open the timetable file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Check the dates and subjects carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.