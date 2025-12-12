 BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 Applications Close Today For 935 Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 Applications Close Today For 935 Posts At bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

The BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 application window closes today for 935 posts under Advt. No. 87/2025. Candidates can apply on bpsc.bihar.gov.in until the end of the day.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: The BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 online application period will end today, according to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Under Advt. No. 87/2025, the commission is holding a recruitment drive to fill 935 positions of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO). After the announcement was made public on August 22, 2025, online applications became available on August 27, 2025. The official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, is where eligible candidates who have not yet completed their forms can finish the procedure.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Official recruitment announcement released: August 22, 2025

Online application process began: August 27, 2025

Last day to submit the online application form on bpsc.bihar.gov.in: Today

Application portal closes at the end of the day: 12 December, 2025

Recruitment aims to fill Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) posts across Bihar.

Total vacancies: 935 (as mentioned earlier in the main notification).

Candidates must be 21 to 37 years old as of August 1, 2025.

Age relaxation applies as per government rules.

Other eligibility requirements (education, etc.) depend on the official notification.

₹100 application fee for all categories:

General

Other State

SC

ST

PWD

Female candidates

Fee must be paid online only.

AEDO post carries Level-5 pay scale.

Salary ranges from ₹29,200 to ₹92,300.

Step 1: Go to bpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official BPSC website.

Step 2: For the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 under Advt. No. 87/2025, choose the online application option.

Step 3: Complete the application by providing your contact, educational, and personal information.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents in the format that has been requested.

Step 5: Fill out the form and pay the application cost online.

Written Examination: candidates will be shortlisted based on test performance.

Medical Examination: for fitness verification.

Document Verification" final stage before appointment.

Additional information, such as exam dates and admission card data, will be made available on the commission's official website. It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the portal for announcements.

