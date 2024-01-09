DSSSB Exam Schedule 2024: February Exam Dates And Admit Card Details |

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially published the examination schedule for various online exams set to take place on February 6, 07, 08, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18. Aspirants who wish to appear for the exam, can access the comprehensive exam schedule on the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Detailed Exam Schedule For DSSSB 2024

1. February 6: Laboratory Assistant (Biology), Craft Instructor- Basic Cosmology (for degree/diploma holders), and Laboratory Assistant (Ballistics) exams.

2. February 7: Craft Instructor - Fitter and TGT Computer Science exam.

3. February 13: PGT English (Male), Fine Arts/Painting (Female), and Sanskrit exams.

4. February 14: Assistant Grade III exam.

5. February 15: Assistant Grade III, Scientific Assistant (Ballistics), Craft Instructor Draughtsman (Civil) (For Degree/Diploma) exams.

6. February 16 and 17: Statistical Assistant exam.

7. February 17: Laboratory Assistant (Physics) and Technical Assistant (Junior) exams.

The Admit Card Details

The admit card, which includes crucial information such as the venue, date, and timing of the exam, can be downloaded from the official DSSSB website. Candidates who wish to appear for the upcoming exam in the month of February 2024, are urged to stay tuned for further instructions regarding the admit card download process.