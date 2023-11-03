DSB Delhi Invites Applications For PGDM Program 2024

Representative Image

The Delhi School of Business (DSB) has opened applications for fellowships and postgraduate studies in the management stream. Admissions for the PGDM General, PGDM Fintech, and FPM programs at DSB Delhi are now available through 2024.

The DSB PGDM registration 2024 can be completed online by eligible candidates by visiting the official website, dsb.edu.in, providing the necessary information, and paying the application fees, which vary based on the course of choice.

For DSB Delhi admissions 2024., candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT, NMAT, or GMAT scores.

Candidates can complete the application for DSB PGDM admissions 2024 both in online and offline mode. Applicants must go through the detailed eligibility criteria and other important information beforehand to avoid any discrepancies.

DSB Selection Process

Visit the DSB Delhi official website

Complete the DSB Delhi application process

Applicants will be first shortlisted on the basis of their valid score in CAT, XAT, MAT, NMAT, and CMAT

Shortlisted candidates are required to appear for group discussion followed by the personal interview round

The final merit list for DSB Delhi admissions 2024 will be based on the cumulative score criteria including the entrance exam score, group discussion, personal interview, academic profile and work experience.

