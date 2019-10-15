DRDO recruitment 2019: Application process for 224 jobs to end today, apply at drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be closing the application process today, October 15, 2019, for 224 jobs for various designation. Interests and the eligible candidates can apply on the official website drdo.gov.in or ceptam09.com.
The application process was started on September 21, 2019. The candidates will have to appear for Tier-I, II and the Capability Test.
DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply
Visit the official website ceptam09.com.
On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’.
Fill the form, upload images.
Make the payment, submit.
